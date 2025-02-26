King Charles teams up with Queen Camilla for pre-Ramadan festivities 

King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla visited London restaurants to participate in pre-Ramadan preparations.
The royal couple made an appearance at the Indian Food Restaurant Darjeeling Express in London on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.
During their visit to the local eatery, the monarch and his partner helped the suos chefs packing boxes of dates, as the Ramadan season is around the corner.
The official Instagram page of The Royal Family shared a video clip on Wednesday, February 26, from the King and Queen’s recent visit to the restaurant on the same day.
They penned a delightful caption, "Packing dates at Darjeeling Express!"
"Traditionally, dates are eaten as the first food to break the fast at sunset during Ramadan. Their Majesties helped pack dates that will be sent to local hospitals for Iftaar during the holy month," the caption concluded.
As reported by The National magazine, Asma Khan, the owner of Darjeeling Express, joked she "didn't realize the king would be so fast" in packing the donation boxes, which will be sent to hospitals for iftar meals during Ramadan.
In response, the 76-year-old King stated, "I don’t waste time."
King Charles and Queen Camilla are expecting to visit April after Ramadan in April 2025.