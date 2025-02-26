Prince William, Kate Middleton share sweet message ahead of St David's Day

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a sweet message ahead of marking Saint David's Day with King Charles.
On Wednesday, February 26, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Pontypridd, in South Wales, through a train.
William, 42, and Kate, 43, shared pictures from their outing on Instagram.
They captioned the post, “Anyone for Welsh Cakes? A pleasure to be back in Wales, in the lead up to St David’s Day this weekend! Thank you to lovely people of Pontypridd for the warm welcome.”
In the first frame, the royal couple can be seen smiling at each other as they prepare to bake Welsh cakes.
As per Hello!, the Princess of Wales shared with volunteers that her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were fascinated by "huge" puffball mushroom, that she had found near their home.
The future King was putting the dough on baking tray in another photo.
They were also spotted distributing the delicious cakes among young kids and the community.
During the royal engagement, Princess Kate made a promise with young gardeners.
She promised, "I'll send you my plum jam recipe so you can try it.”
For the royal outing, William and Kate sported yellow daffodil pins.