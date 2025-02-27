Sonakshi Sinha shares emotional struggle after losing role due to weight

Sonakshi Sinha opened up about a heartbreaking moment in her career, revealing that she once "broke down" after being rejected for a lead role due to her weight.
While conversing in the interview, the Dabangg starlet was asked to share her experience on body shaming remarks.
Sonakshi said, “I remember there was this one time where I really broke down, I came home crying because they did not give me a lead role because I was overweight. They said, ‘No, you won’t look good in this role and you just play a stupid, small role.'”
She went on to say, “So I got really offended and went home and started… my maasi was there. Main gayi unke paas and godh mein lipatke I started crying (I sat on her lap and caressed her). I was like, ‘Why has God done this to me? Why has he made me like this?’ I was just questioning myself. I cried it out and the next day I was okay.”
To note, on the work front Sonakshi made waves with her iconic performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.