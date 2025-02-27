Royal

King Charles makes heartfelt confession about relationship with Queen Camilla

The British Monarch revealed a secret about his successful partnership with Queen Camilla

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 27, 2025


King Charles has shared a rare insight into his bond with Queen Camilla, revealing the secret to their successful partnership.

As per GB News, on Wednesday, while visiting a London restaurant, the British Monarch revealed a secret about his successful partnership with Queen Camilla.

The King, 76, and Queen Camilla, 77 marked a visit at Darjeeling Express on Carnaby Street ahead of Ramadan.

While packing dates, King Charles humorously responded, "We don't waste time. Paid by results!"

The restaurant owner Asma Khan was impressed with the monarch and queen’s efficiency as they prepared donation boxes for hospitals.

"I never realised this was such a speedy couple," Khan remarked, prompting laughter from the King.

Khan said: "Sorry I didn't realise the King would be so fast! You are packing them faster than I can seal them!"

This remark compelled King Charles to laugh along with his wife and then he joked, "I may be past my sell-by date!"

Queen Camilla also went to the kitchen to help staff pack boxes of biryani for Doorstep, a charity assisting families awaiting permanent housing.

Camilla joked, "They might still be a bit hungry after my portion."

"I think my husband is supposed to be doing this," she laughed.

To note, King Charles and Queen Camilla, who married in 2005, showed support for other religions in the UK and throughout the Commonwealth.

Catholics gather for third night to pray for Pope’s recovery

Catholics gather for third night to pray for Pope’s recovery
Prince Harry’s smart move puts pressure on royal family

Prince Harry’s smart move puts pressure on royal family
Archaeologists discover 4,000-year-old Stonehenge-like structure in Denmark

Archaeologists discover 4,000-year-old Stonehenge-like structure in Denmark
Kate Middleton concludes first trip to Wales in 15 months on romantic note

Kate Middleton concludes first trip to Wales in 15 months on romantic note
Meghan Markle shares delightful message after Kate, William's Wales visit
Meghan Markle shares delightful message after Kate, William's Wales visit
Prince Harry’s smart move puts pressure on royal family
Prince Harry’s smart move puts pressure on royal family
Kate Middleton concludes first trip to Wales in 15 months on romantic note
Kate Middleton concludes first trip to Wales in 15 months on romantic note
Queen Camilla shares powerful message after celebrating big event at Palace
Queen Camilla shares powerful message after celebrating big event at Palace
Meghan Markle drops Netflix show clip with special Prince Harry cameo
Meghan Markle drops Netflix show clip with special Prince Harry cameo
Queen Máxima gets emotional on her last day of U.S tour
Queen Máxima gets emotional on her last day of U.S tour
Sarah Ferguson shares ‘support’ message amid Prince Andrew, Charles’ feud
Sarah Ferguson shares ‘support’ message amid Prince Andrew, Charles’ feud
Prince William, Kate Middleton share sweet message ahead of St David's Day
Prince William, Kate Middleton share sweet message ahead of St David's Day
King Charles teams up with Queen Camilla for pre-Ramadan festivities
King Charles teams up with Queen Camilla for pre-Ramadan festivities
Queen Letizia, King Felipe set couple goals at special exhibition
Queen Letizia, King Felipe set couple goals at special exhibition
Princess Kate, Prince William make first joint appearance after vacation
Princess Kate, Prince William make first joint appearance after vacation
King Felipe celebrates big milestone in new royal engagement
King Felipe celebrates big milestone in new royal engagement