King Charles makes heartfelt confession about relationship with Queen Camilla

King Charles has shared a rare insight into his bond with Queen Camilla, revealing the secret to their successful partnership.
As per GB News, on Wednesday, while visiting a London restaurant, the British Monarch revealed a secret about his successful partnership with Queen Camilla.
The King, 76, and Queen Camilla, 77 marked a visit at Darjeeling Express on Carnaby Street ahead of Ramadan.
While packing dates, King Charles humorously responded, "We don't waste time. Paid by results!"
The restaurant owner Asma Khan was impressed with the monarch and queen’s efficiency as they prepared donation boxes for hospitals.
"I never realised this was such a speedy couple," Khan remarked, prompting laughter from the King.
Khan said: "Sorry I didn't realise the King would be so fast! You are packing them faster than I can seal them!"
This remark compelled King Charles to laugh along with his wife and then he joked, "I may be past my sell-by date!"
Queen Camilla also went to the kitchen to help staff pack boxes of biryani for Doorstep, a charity assisting families awaiting permanent housing.
Camilla joked, "They might still be a bit hungry after my portion."
"I think my husband is supposed to be doing this," she laughed.
To note, King Charles and Queen Camilla, who married in 2005, showed support for other religions in the UK and throughout the Commonwealth.