American teen Learner Tien makes history with victory over Zverev

Learner Tien from California defeated Alexander Zverev with scores of 6-3, 6-4 at Mexican Open

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 27, 2025
American teenager Learner Tien defeated the top-seeded player Alexander Zverev to reach the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open.

As per AP, the 19-year-old from California defeated Alexander with scores of  6-3, 6-4.

This victory marks Tien’s second career victory against a player ranked in the top five.

Earlier in January, he had defeated Danil Medvedev, in second round of the Australian Open.

After losing the first set, it seemed like Zverev might make a comeback and win in three sets, just as he did in his previous match against Matteo Arnaldi.

He took a 4-1 lead in the second set and even had a chance to break Tien’s serve at deuce.

However, Tien held his serve to make it 2-4, then broke Zverev’s serve to bring the score to 3-4 and won five consecutive games, securing the victory in straight sets.

Tien, a left-handed player, has become the youngest player ever to win his first two matches against top-ranked opponents.

He is also only the second American to do so, after Jimmy Connors.

Recently, Alexander has struggled in his South American tournaments, losing in the first round in Argentina and in the quarterfinals in Brazil.

Tien’s next match will be against the eight-seeded Tomas Machac, who reached the quarterfinals by defeating Daniel Altmaier with scores of 7-6 (3), 6-1.

