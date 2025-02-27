Sarah Khan gushes over Mawra Hocane’s radiant post-wedding look

Trending

Mawra Hocane dropped a series of adorable snaps after her wedding with Ameer Gillani

  by Web Desk
  • February 27, 2025
Sarah Khan couldn’t help but admire Mawra Hocane’s radiant newlywed glow, as the actress recently shared stunning post-wedding pictures.

The Wabaal starlet took to the comment section to shower love on the Sanam Teri Kasam starlet’s recent Instagram post after her extravagant wedding event with Ameer Gillani.

In a shared post, Mawra dropped a carousel of adorable snaps, donning a blush pink dress featuring her glowing skin.

She penned the caption on her post, “Back to work.. doing what I do best.. kheeenching endless photos.”

“P.S see youuuu tomorrow #agartumsaathho,” the Qissa Meherbano Ka star added.

The snaps showed Mawra was seemingly on the set of her upcoming project.

Soon after Mawra dropped the photos, her Sabaat co-star turned to the comment section to gush over her post-wedding glow.

Sara wrote, “Nothing quite matches the glow that comes after marriage MashAllah.”

In the comment, Mawra replied, “Sarahh (with heart emojis).”

To note, on February 05, Mawra Hocane tied the knot with her Sabaat co-star Ameer Gillani after the couple ignited the relationship rumors in 2020 following working together on TV serial Sabaat.

Meanwhile, Sara Khan got married Falak Shabbir in July 2020, a few weeks after their engagement.

Thet welcomed their first child, a daughter, Alyana Falak, on October 8, 2021.

