Entertainment

Gene Hackman dies at 95 with wife, dog in New Mexico home

Oscar-winner actor Gene Hackman found unresponsive at his home along with wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 27, 2025
 
Gene Hackman dies at 95 with wife, dog in New Mexico home
Gene Hackman dies at 95 with wife, dog in New Mexico home 

Oscar-winner actor Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog were found dead in their New Mexico home.

As reported by Associated Press, the death news came after deputies made a welfare check at their home on Thursday, February 26, around 1:45 p.m.

It was revealed that no foul play was detected, but authorities have not shared the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Gene was one of the most beloved actors of his generation, who appeared as both villains and heroes in dozens of dramas and action films from 1960s till early 2000s, when he announced his retirement.

He was a five-time Oscar nominee who won the Best Actor award for his role as Jimmy Doyle in 1971' thriller The French Connection and the second for Best Supporting Actor for the role in Unforgiven, 21 years apart in 1992.

The retired-actor passed away just four days before this years’ Academy Awards, which are scheduled for March 2, 2025.

In addition to the Oscars, he was also the recipient of four Golden Globes, two Baftas, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

In the rare Hollywood retirement, that he maintained, it was uncommon to spot Gene in the industry's social circle, aside from some awards shows appearance, through out the 2000s.

Gene Hackman's last big screen was in 2004, when he appeared as Monroe Cole in Welcome to Mooseport.

Sarah Ferguson releases emotional statement days after Prince Andrew's shock move

Sarah Ferguson releases emotional statement days after Prince Andrew's shock move
Khloé Kardashian spills on Kris Jenner’s wild dating advice: ‘I was mortified’

Khloé Kardashian spills on Kris Jenner’s wild dating advice: ‘I was mortified’
‘Sikandar’: Salman Khan leaves fans gushing in action-packed teaser

‘Sikandar’: Salman Khan leaves fans gushing in action-packed teaser
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy low-key date after romantic trip abroad

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy low-key date after romantic trip abroad
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy low-key date after romantic trip abroad
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy low-key date after romantic trip abroad
Millie Bobby Brown shows interest in Britney Spears role with latest move
Millie Bobby Brown shows interest in Britney Spears role with latest move
Matthew Perry received ‘27 Ketamine injections’ before tragic death: New Report
Matthew Perry received ‘27 Ketamine injections’ before tragic death: New Report
Selena Gomez ex breaks silence on body shaming comments: 'be a little nicer'
Selena Gomez ex breaks silence on body shaming comments: 'be a little nicer'
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas’ relationship status confirmed after Valentine’s Day outing
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas’ relationship status confirmed after Valentine’s Day outing
Blake Lively honours 'Gossip Girl' costar Michelle Trachtenberg in emotional note
Blake Lively honours 'Gossip Girl' costar Michelle Trachtenberg in emotional note
Michelle Trachtenberg’s death takes new turn after shocking claims surface
Michelle Trachtenberg’s death takes new turn after shocking claims surface
Blake Lively joins Anna Kendrick for ‘Another Simple Favor’
Blake Lively joins Anna Kendrick for ‘Another Simple Favor’
‘Gossip Girl’ star Michelle Trachtenberg dies at 39
‘Gossip Girl’ star Michelle Trachtenberg dies at 39
Taylor Swift earns Frances Tiafoe’s ‘respect’ with her tennis knowledge
Taylor Swift earns Frances Tiafoe’s ‘respect’ with her tennis knowledge
Taylor Swift supports heartbroken Travis Kelce after 2025 Super Bowl loss
Taylor Swift supports heartbroken Travis Kelce after 2025 Super Bowl loss
Karla Sofía Gascón skips Oscar nominees dinner amid racist remarks drama
Karla Sofía Gascón skips Oscar nominees dinner amid racist remarks drama