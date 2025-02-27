Jordan’s King Abdullah II holds talks with Syria’s President Ahmed Al Sharaa

King Abdullah II welcomed Syrian President Ahmed Al Sharaa to Amman for a high-level meeting.
As per the report, during the meeting His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein was also in attendance.
The Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan took to the Instagram account on Thursday to share a snippet from a magnificent welcome ceremony of the Syrian President.
In a shared post, the royal court penned the caption, “His Majesty King Abdullah II received #Syria President Ahmed Al Sharaa in Amman for a meeting attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein, which covered opportunities to expand cooperation in trade, energy, and water, and continue coordination on issues of mutual concern.”
It is also reported that King Abdullah II and Syrian President Ahmed Al Sharaain held a discussion on regional cooperation, focused on strengthening bilateral ties and addressing key regional challenges.
The royal court shared that the countries want to expand cooperation in the fields of trade, energy and water, as well as to enhance coordination on issues of mutual concern such as strengthening Arab unity.
President Al Sharaa of Jordan also appreciated the king's stance in support of efforts to rebuild Syria.