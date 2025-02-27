Sarah Ferguson releases emotional statement days after Prince Andrew's shock move

Amid the controversies surrounding disgraced Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson continues to support humanity.
Sarah, who never misses any opportunity to support the causes close to her heart, paid a visit to The Francis Crick Institute on Tuesday, February 26th.
The Duchess of York took to her Instagram account to offer her followers a glimpse into her meaningful appearance at one of the leading charities, which is funded by Cr_uk, a Cancer Research center.
The mother of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie shared a carousel of photos from her visit with an emotional and gratitude filled note.
"I had the privilege of visiting The Francis Crick Institute yesterday - a world-leading biomedical research facility that @cr_uk, a charity incredibly close to my heart, helped found and which they continue to fund," Fergie wrote.
She went on to share, "Having faced cancer myself, I know just how crucial the work of @cr_uk is and the profound impact that research, support, and early detection can have on lives."
"The dedication and passion of everyone at Cancer Research UK is truly inspiring, and it’s reassuring to see the incredible strides being made in the fight against cancer by people like Dr Vivian Li whose lab I visited whilst touring the site," Sarah gushed.
She concluded her message noting," I’m deeply grateful for them to witness their efforts firsthand and for the hope they continue to provide."
This update from Sarah Ferguson comes days after Times magazine reported that the Duke of York has resumed his business activities amid a slew of controversies and royal Lodge conflict with brother King Charles.