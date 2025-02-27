King Felipe receives prestigious award from 500-year-old university

King Felipe has accomplished a major milestone!
On Thursday, February 27, the Royal Family of Spain took to Instagram and shared a delightful news with royal fans, revealing that the Monarch has received a prestigious award from a 500-year-old university.
The King was awarded an honorary doctorate by University of Alcalá.
“This morning the King and Queen visited the University of Alcalá to attend the investiture ceremony of the King as Doctor Honoris Causa by this five-hundred-year-old university, recognised as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO and which combines tradition, modernity and social commitment,” captioned the Royal Family.
After receiving the award, King Felipe also delivered a heartwarming speech, thanking the faculty and its Legal Sciences department.
“I feel deeply honoured to receive this Doctorate Honoris Causa from the University of Alcalá, for which I wholeheartedly thank its Faculty and its Department of Legal Sciences,” he stated.
To witness the King’s accomplishment, his wife, Queen Letizia, accompanied him at the ceremony, being his biggest cheerleader.
The carousel of snaps from the event opened with a lovely photograph of the Spanish Monarch with the Queen consort, who beamingly gazed at her husband.
In the following slides, the Palace added more photos from the ceremony.