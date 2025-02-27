Prince William makes exciting announcement after delightful Wales visit with Kate

Prince William made a heart winning and emotional move ahead of St. David Day.
After William and Kate Middleton's delightful visit to Wales on Wednesday, February, 27, Kensington Palace released an emotional audio message of the future king, for Lindsey Burrow's new book Take Care.
The Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account reshared William's audio, in which he read the foreword of Lindsey's new memoir, written in honour of her late husband Rob Burrow's legacy.
Alongside the audio note, Lindsey delightfully shared her reaction on William's offer to write the foreword of Take Care, written in the memory of the English Rugby Team's player.
"The day is here! My memoir, Take Care, is out now. When His Royal Highness Prince William said that he would write the foreword for the book I was beyond honoured," she wrote.
Lindsey continued, "I never dreamed that our story would reach so many people."
"If you get the book in audio, you will even hear the foreword read by HRH Prince William himself. You can hear a short clip here," she added.
Lindsey's husband died of motor neuron disease.
This update comes after William and Kate paid a surprise visit to Pontypridd, Wales, marking their first trip to the region after 15 months.