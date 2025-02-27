Royal

Duchess Sophie takes on new role to revive legacy of past queens

The Duchess of Edinburgh is following in the footsteps of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen Mother and Queen Victoria

  February 27, 2025
Duchess Sophie is indeed late Queen Elizabeth’s favorite daughter-in-law!

In a new Instagram post shared on Thursday, February 27, the British Royal Family announced that the Duchess of Edinburgh has become the new patron of the Mothers' Union.

Mothers’ Union, founded by Mary Sumner in 1876, is an international Christian charity that has been “supporting families worldwide for nearly 150 years” and has “grown into an international charity with over 4 million members in 83 countries.”

”As the newly announced Patron of @OfficialMothersUnion, The Duchess of Edinburgh has visited one of the charity’s projects, English for Women, in Chelmsford,” the Palace captioned.

Sharing about the project, the Royal Family stated that its aim is to reduce the fear and isolation of those in local communities who face difficulty communicating in their everyday lives due to a language barrier.

“It provides a space where learners can build support networks and learn everyday English to increase their sense of belonging,” they continued.

This new role makes the Duchess revive the legacy of former British queens, including Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen Mother, and Queen Victoria, who also served as the patrons of the Mothers’ Union.

“Mothers’ Union has a long history of royal patrons with The Duchess following in the footsteps of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen Mother and Queen Victoria,” the caption concluded.

Moreover, the carousel of photos shared in the post featured some heartwarming glimpses from Duchess Sophie’s latest visit, showcasing her interacting heartwarmingly with the kids and women present there.

