Ryan Reynolds pens sweet note for ‘genius friend’ Shawn Levy

Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy worked together on 'Free Guy, The Adam Project, Deadpool & Wolverine'

  • February 28, 2025
Ryan Reynolds and his “genius friend” Shawn Levy reunited at Yale Schwarzman Center.

The Deadpool star shared a lengthy note to thank the educational institute for hosting alums.

He posted pictures from the event and penned, “The most beautiful campus I’ve ever seen. Thank you @yale_schwarzman for hosting and celebrating your incredible alumnus, @slevydirect.”


While praising Shawn, Ryan added, “Taking a trip down memory lane, spanning three films my genius friend and brother, Shawn Levy and I have collaborated on. FREE GUY, THE ADAM PROJECT and DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE.”

He admitted being “proud” of his friend.

Blake Lively’s husband also gave a message of “integrity and work ethic” to students.

“Yale churns out some of the brightest and most innovative people.And I admit… If time travel was even remotely affordable, I’d go back to High School and really apply myself with straight A’s, instead of grades ranging from “NO” to “oh-my-god-NO,” Ryan noted.

In the same message, the renowned star shared that if he could go back in time, he would written one hell of an application to Yale University.

Notably, Ryan graduated from Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

