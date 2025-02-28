Royal

Princess Kate gushes over Prince William's support during cancer battle

Kate Middleton is now in remission from breast cancer, a diagnosis she shared in a 2024 video

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 28, 2025
Prince William had been a rock-solid support for his wife, Kate Middleton, during her cancer battle and now she can’t stop raving about it!

The royal couple visited Wales, braving the weather to meet with locals in Pontypridd, a small Welsh town.

During the visit, Kate was asked about how her husband has supported her throughout her cancer battle.

"He's been amazing,"she said in a fan-captured video, adding, "We've felt the support from everyone, so it's meant a lot."

This is not the first time that Princess Kate has opened up about Prince William’s support during her ordeal.

She gushed first gushed over his incredible support in March 2024, when she first announced her cancer diagnosis to the world.

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both,” she said in a video at the time.

She further added, "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Thankfully, the Princess of Wales announced she was in remission in January in an emotional video.

Prince William and Princess Kate are enjoying their trip to Wales, ahead of the country's national holiday, St. David's Day, on March 1. 

