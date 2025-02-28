Anne Hathaway, Josh Hartnett seen in high spirits on ‘Verity’ set

Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett were all smiles as they filmed scenes for the highly anticipated Colleen Hoover adaptation Verity in New York City.
As per PEOPLE, The Devil Wears Prada starlet along with her co-star the Trap star was spotted together at the Big Apple while filming the upcoming movie.
In a photo obtained by the outlet, the on-screen couple can be seen dressed in semi-formal attire.
They were spotted happily as they strolled the streets of New York City holding hands with each other.
The snap showed Hartnett walking ahead, his bow tie casually hanging loose from the collar of his button-down while Hathaway secured her belongings in one hand.
To note, the upcoming psychological thriller is an adaption of a book of the same name by It Ends with Us author Colleen Hoover.
The star studded cast includes Hathaway, 42, as author Verity Crawford, who is married to Hartnett’s Jeremy Crawford.
It also featured Dakota Johnson, who is an executive producer for the Amazon MGM Studios movie and stars as Lowen, a down-and-out writer who gets the "job offer of a lifetime" to finish Verity’s successful series after a "mysterious accident."