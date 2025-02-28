Kim Kardashian opens up about past relationship with Janet Jackson's nephew  

Kim Kardashian talked about her past relationship with TJ Jackson, the nephew of famous singer Janet Jackson.
The reality TV star opened up about her connection to the pop icon in new episode of The Kardashians season six.
Kim candidly revealed that she dated TJ Jackson when she was studying in high school.
The 44-year-old made these comments while she was dressed in the exact outfit the musician wore in her If music video to express her admiration for the singer.
Although Kim and TJ broke up back in the 1990s, the SKIMS founder said she still loves the musician for her kind nature.
"Janet means so much to me, more on like a personal level than anyone could really imagine," the businesswoman stated.
Kim also revealed that once she was invited to Jackson's family game nights, where Janet was in attendance.
"One time, the entire Jackson family and me are playing Pictionary, I was so nervous, because Janet was like, my everything," the socialite added.
Kim Kardashian's reality TV show The Kardashians' season six is currently airing on Hulu. The first episode of the show was released on February 6, 2025.
Apart from Kim, her sisters, including Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner, also starred in the reality show.