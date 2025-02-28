Prince Harry makes heartbreaking revelation about royal life in new LA speech

Prince Harry has made heartbreaking revelation about royal life in new surprising speech in LA.
The Duke of Sussex took the stage at the Upfront Summit in California on Thursday, where he discussed how people invest in a shared future to solve the challenges faced today as a divided society.
During his speech, Prince Harry revealed the one thing he's never been allowed to do as working royal.
The duke confessed that he has never been able to vote, a convention adhered to by all members of the British royal family, despite it not being against the law.
"I’m not one to be caught in the divide between left or right views, not cornered by a belief in blue or red. Hell, I’ve never even been allowed to vote," King Charles younger son said.
He further added, "From my institutional role travelling the world, to my decade of duties in the military—I saw the power of serving others firsthand."
According to Sky News' Alistair Bruce, all members of the Royal Family, other than the sovereign, may vote but they hey traditionally do not to maintain the monarchy's apolitical nature.
During the speech, Prince Harry's also talked about the difference between his life in the US and the UK.