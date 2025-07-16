Kensington Palace aide breaks silence on King Charles, Harry 'peace' talk

King Charles and Prince Harry's aides' secret meeting in London to initiate peace talks has left royal fans surprised.

The father-son duo believed to have taken a "good first step" to mend their years long rift, however, the surprise move has sparked curiosity whether Prince William was aware of the "peace" summit.

Just a day after it was reported that Harry's chief of staff and communications director, Meredith Maines has met with Charles’ communications secretary Tobyn Andreae last week, William's close aide has broken his silence.

The future King's pal admitted to Daily Mail that William and his wife Kate Middleton were not aware of the meeting.

"It's no coincidence that William and Catherine did not have a representative at the Royal Over-Seas League," William's friend told the outlet.

"They were not asked to send anyone and will be treating the talks with extreme caution," the friend added.

William's aide further noted that "The fact that it ended up in the newspapers tells you all you need to know."

However, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams expressed his doubts about the fact that William was completely unaware of the meeting between The Duke of Sussex and King's reps.

"The King would never have made these moves without William's support and understanding." Richard told the outlet.

For those unaware, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rift with the Royal family first became public in 2020 when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the US after stepping down from their titles.

Their relationship strained further after Harry and Meghan spoke out against the royal family in bombshell interviews, telling Netflix docuseries and duke's controversial memoir, Spare.

