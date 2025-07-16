Queen Camilla earns historic title never bestowed on any royal woman

Queen Camilla has created history with her new esteemed royal titles!

The 77-year-old monarch has become the first woman and first member of the Royal Family to receive a prestigious military rank.

GB News reported that Camilla has recently been appointed as the first Vice Admiral of the United Kingdom, which no other royal female member has ever received.

For those unaware, a Vice Admiral is a high-ranking naval officer, typically holding the rank of three stars, and is senior to a rear admiral but junior to an admiral.

Her Majesty received the honour before her poised appearance at the ceremony at Devonport naval base in Plymouth on Wednesday, July 16.

During her visit to the event, King Charles’ wife will join the ship’s company of HMS Astute to mark the end of the submarine's record-breaking 15-year first commission.

She will be touring the naval base in her role of Lady Sponsor for the vessel, as she reportedly maintained close ties with the submarine since 2010.  

After giving the prestigious honour to the Queen, the First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff expressed his gratitude, saying the new role of Her Majesty would strengthen her ties with the service.

It is pertinent to note that before Queen Camilla, no other royal woman has earned this military title in history.  

