Drake takes shot at those who ‘switched sides’ during Kendrick Lamar feud

Drake is not going to forget those who stood by him during Kendrick Lamar feud!
The One Dance singer extended his heartfelt gratitude to all the loyal collaborators and friends who supported him during his highly-publisized rap feud as he took the stage in Brisbane, Australia, as part of his Anita Max Win Tour.
“I really do want to say thank you for what you’ve done for my life, for my family, for my friends, for all my collaborators, all the producers, all the other artists that I work with, you know the ones that didn’t turn p—y — the ones that still real,” he said to the crowd, shading those who switched sides on him.
Drake further added, “My real ones. I appreciate you because you’ve changed my life for me and everybody around me.”
Drake’s heartfelt statement comes during his last Anita Max Win Tour show earlier this week as he postponed the rest of the trek, that had a handful of dates left for March, due to scheduling conflict.
“We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows,” his rep said in a statement.
Moreover, Drake has been embroiled in a rap feud with Kendrick Lamar since 2013, when the Not Like Us rapper dissed him in a verse on the Big Sean song Control.