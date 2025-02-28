Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy family theatre night with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie made a first trip to the theater to watch The Last Five Years.
The Jumanji star took to his Instagram account to post a snap featuring himself, The Bluff starlet and daughter Malti.
In a shared photo, it showed Nick and Priyanka posing in front of the Hudson Theatre.
Another selfie showcased the twosome as they were seen smiling and pointing at the theatre.
In a snap the Citadel star wore a grey jacket and a cap as Nick was seen in a multi-colour sweater.
The following image captured Malti pointing at a poster of Nick while the other snap featured posters and billboards displayed outside the theater.
Soon after Nick dropped the carousel, the fans flocked to the comment section to shower love on the adorable family.
One fan wrote, “This is so sweet and Malti is definitely proud of her Daddy!!!”
Another added, “Aww malti is pointing at daddy she’s proud of him.”
The Camp Rock star captioned the post, "Three week countdown until @thelastfiveyears opens! So special having the fam with me for our first trip to the theatre today (red heart emoji) @priyankachopra @thelastfiveyears."
To note, Nick Jonas is set to make his Broadway debut in The Last Five Years, which will open on March 18, 2025.