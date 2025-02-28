Entertainment

Kim Kardashian dishes on heated fashion battle with elder sister Kourtney

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian's TV show 'The Kardashians' will release its final episode in April this year

  by Web Desk
  |
  • February 28, 2025
Kim Kardashian recounted an "embarrassing" yet memorable fashion feud with Kourtney Kardashian in the latest installment of their iconic TV show The Kardashians.

The reality TV star recalled an incident from sixth grade when her elder sister stormed into her classroom to snatch a pair of Levi's jeans that Kim had borrowed without her permission.  

"I was in sixth grade at a new school, I didn’t know anyone and I wanted to look really cool and fit in. And I borrowed Kourtney’s jeans that had these, like, cow patches on them," Kim recalled.

The SKIMS founder said Kourtney was so "pissed" at the time when she barged into her classroom and asked her to change the jeans with the low-quality shorts.

"I was so embarrassed, and I have never gotten over what happened to me in sixth grade," Kim stated.

In response, Kourtney jokingly asked, "Is that why she brought me here? To get revenge on the jeans?"

The sisters also teased about their upcoming collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana. Kim even offered Kourtney to feature in the upcoming fashion campaign for her brand, SKIMS.

Kim and Kourtney made these comments during the fourth episode of season six of The Kardashians, which was released on February 27, Thursday, on Hulu.

The season also starred Khloé Kardashian, Kris, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner.

As reported by multiple media outlets, the final episode of The Kardashians is set to be released on April 10, 2025, on Hulu.  

