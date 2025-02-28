Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga steps out with unexpected new love interest

Rapper Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex boyfriend has sparked buzz with his surprising new romance.
As per Dailymail, the Taste rapper rumoured to be dating Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch.
The dating rumours were ignited after the couple attended the Vanity Fair and Instagram Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood party at Bar Marmont on Wednesday night.
In a obtained video Tyga and Madelaine gave off romantic vibes while posing together inside of the star-studded event.
The rumored couple marked the solo red carpet appearance prior to the event.
Madelaine looked sultry in a sheer dress as she linked arms with Tyga while leaving a party venue in West Hollywood.
Before their appearance at the star studded event, the couple attended a Lakers game together at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 19.
They enjoyed the game from their courtside seats as the home team defeated the Charlotte Hornets.
To note, the Brand New rapper made waves with his complex dating history as he has dated a number of high-profile celebrities.
In 2015, Tyga started dating Kylie Jenner following their interaction at the Kylie cosmetic fouder’s big sister Kendall's 16th birthday party in 2011.