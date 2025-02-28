Entertainment

Michelle Trachtenberg expressed deep fear of early death like Matthew Perry

'Friends' star Matthew Perry and Michelle Trachtenberg shared screen in their iconic film '17 Again'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 28, 2025
Michelle Trachtenberg feared Matthew Perrys demise days before her own
Michelle Trachtenberg 'feared' Matthew Perry's demise days before her own  

Michelle Trachtenberg was reportedly devastated by the recent death of her 17 Again co-star, Matthew Perry. 

According to a report by Mail Online, an insider has revealed that the late actress had expressed fears of dying young, similar to her co-actor, who passed away at the age of 54 in October 2023.

The tipster stated that Michelle was "rattled" by Perry's unexpected death, as she had known him since she was young, and he had made a lasting impression on her.

Michelle was aware before her death that if she did not take care of her struggles with addiction, she too could leave this world at a young age, as per the source.

"Matthew's death was on her mind frequently, so when she went in for surgery for her liver, she thought she might be next," the insider added.

These revelations came after People magazine reported that the Gossip Girl starlet was mysteriously found dead inside her Manhattan apartment.

On Wednesday, February 26, the New York Police Department told media professionals that upon arrival of the officials at the deceased actress' residence, they observed the 39-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive, who was later pronounced dead.

Michelle Trachtenberg and Matthew Perry co-starred in the 2009 comedy film 17 Again, which also featured Zac Efron, Leslie Mann, and Melora Hardin in the leading roles. 

King Carl Gustaf announces major plans for Stockholm’s Royal Palace

King Carl Gustaf announces major plans for Stockholm’s Royal Palace
Taylor Swift transforms beau Travis Kelce into 'better man'

Taylor Swift transforms beau Travis Kelce into 'better man'

Donald Trump hits China with new 10% tariff amid growing trade tensions

Donald Trump hits China with new 10% tariff amid growing trade tensions
Michelle Trachtenberg expressed deep fear of early death like Matthew Perry

Michelle Trachtenberg expressed deep fear of early death like Matthew Perry

Taylor Swift transforms beau Travis Kelce into 'better man'
Taylor Swift transforms beau Travis Kelce into 'better man'
Kim Kardashian dishes on heated fashion battle with elder sister Kourtney
Kim Kardashian dishes on heated fashion battle with elder sister Kourtney
Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga steps out with unexpected new love interest
Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga steps out with unexpected new love interest
Drake takes shot at those who ‘switched sides’ during Kendrick Lamar feud
Drake takes shot at those who ‘switched sides’ during Kendrick Lamar feud
Kim Kardashian opens up about past relationship with Janet Jackson's nephew
Kim Kardashian opens up about past relationship with Janet Jackson's nephew
Justin Timberlake cancels last U.S. tour show due to unforeseen issues
Justin Timberlake cancels last U.S. tour show due to unforeseen issues
Billie Eilish moves fans to tears with emotional tribute to shark attack victim
Billie Eilish moves fans to tears with emotional tribute to shark attack victim
Anne Hathaway, Josh Hartnett seen in high spirits on ‘Verity’ set
Anne Hathaway, Josh Hartnett seen in high spirits on ‘Verity’ set
Katy Perry to embark on all-female space mission with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin
Katy Perry to embark on all-female space mission with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin
Kourtney Kardashian hits streets to protest over major cause
Kourtney Kardashian hits streets to protest over major cause
Gene Hackman & wife's cause of death still unknown amid new claims
Gene Hackman & wife's cause of death still unknown amid new claims
Ryan Reynolds pens sweet note for ‘genius friend’ Shawn Levy
Ryan Reynolds pens sweet note for ‘genius friend’ Shawn Levy