Michelle Trachtenberg expressed deep fear of early death like Matthew Perry

Michelle Trachtenberg was reportedly devastated by the recent death of her 17 Again co-star, Matthew Perry.
According to a report by Mail Online, an insider has revealed that the late actress had expressed fears of dying young, similar to her co-actor, who passed away at the age of 54 in October 2023.
The tipster stated that Michelle was "rattled" by Perry's unexpected death, as she had known him since she was young, and he had made a lasting impression on her.
Michelle was aware before her death that if she did not take care of her struggles with addiction, she too could leave this world at a young age, as per the source.
"Matthew's death was on her mind frequently, so when she went in for surgery for her liver, she thought she might be next," the insider added.
These revelations came after People magazine reported that the Gossip Girl starlet was mysteriously found dead inside her Manhattan apartment.
On Wednesday, February 26, the New York Police Department told media professionals that upon arrival of the officials at the deceased actress' residence, they observed the 39-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive, who was later pronounced dead.
Michelle Trachtenberg and Matthew Perry co-starred in the 2009 comedy film 17 Again, which also featured Zac Efron, Leslie Mann, and Melora Hardin in the leading roles.