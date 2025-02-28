Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick talks about weight loss speculations

Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick addresses weight loss rumours in the latest episode of 'The Kardashians'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 28, 2025

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick talks about weight loss speculations  

Scott Disick has candidly addressed the weight loss speculations that he is using weight loss medication.

In Thursday's installment of The Kardashians’ season six, Khloe Kardashian was seen video calling her elder sister's ex-boyfriend while sitting with her younger sibling Kendall Jenner.

The Good American founder began her face-time call by asking Scott, "Did you see from the show? Did you see what’s in your fridge?"

To which the 41-year-old reality TV star awkwardly replied, "No. No! It shows the Mounjaro? You’re lying!"

Khloe referring to a previously released episode's viral clip in which Kourtney was going through his fridge and fans speculated a weight loss drug, Mounjaro was on its door, and the mother-of-two cheekily said, "It's everywhere, Scott!"

In one of the episodes from season 5, Scott confessed to Kris Jenner and Khloe about gaining a lot of weight after he suffered from a frightening car accident, which left his back hurt.

"Since the car accident, everything has changed. I haven’t been able to run around, I’ve gained weight, I've gained a lot of weight here because of my back," he added.

For those unaware, Kourtney Kardashian dated Scott Disick from 2006 to 2015. The former couple also shares three children, Reign, 9, Penelope, 11, and Mason, 14. 

Justin Timberlake sparks fan outrage for canceling concert at eleventh hour

Justin Timberlake sparks fan outrage for canceling concert at eleventh hour
Naomi Girma expected to debut for Chelsea against Brighton

Naomi Girma expected to debut for Chelsea against Brighton
BLACKPINK Lisa officially releases debut solo album 'Alter Ego'

BLACKPINK Lisa officially releases debut solo album 'Alter Ego'
King Frederik, Queen Mary announce to host special event at Palace

King Frederik, Queen Mary announce to host special event at Palace
Justin Timberlake sparks fan outrage for canceling concert at eleventh hour
Justin Timberlake sparks fan outrage for canceling concert at eleventh hour
BLACKPINK Lisa officially releases debut solo album 'Alter Ego'
BLACKPINK Lisa officially releases debut solo album 'Alter Ego'
Japanese woman faces police probe for ‘forcibly’ kissing BTS’ Jin
Japanese woman faces police probe for ‘forcibly’ kissing BTS’ Jin
Millie Bobby Brown fires back at critics over new look
Millie Bobby Brown fires back at critics over new look
Taylor Swift transforms beau Travis Kelce into 'better man'
Taylor Swift transforms beau Travis Kelce into 'better man'
Michelle Trachtenberg expressed deep fear of early death like Matthew Perry
Michelle Trachtenberg expressed deep fear of early death like Matthew Perry
Kim Kardashian dishes on heated fashion battle with elder sister Kourtney
Kim Kardashian dishes on heated fashion battle with elder sister Kourtney
Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga steps out with unexpected new love interest
Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga steps out with unexpected new love interest
Drake takes shot at those who ‘switched sides’ during Kendrick Lamar feud
Drake takes shot at those who ‘switched sides’ during Kendrick Lamar feud
Kim Kardashian opens up about past relationship with Janet Jackson's nephew
Kim Kardashian opens up about past relationship with Janet Jackson's nephew
Justin Timberlake cancels last U.S. tour show due to unforeseen issues
Justin Timberlake cancels last U.S. tour show due to unforeseen issues
Billie Eilish moves fans to tears with emotional tribute to shark attack victim
Billie Eilish moves fans to tears with emotional tribute to shark attack victim