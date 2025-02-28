Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick talks about weight loss speculations  

Scott Disick has candidly addressed the weight loss speculations that he is using weight loss medication.
In Thursday's installment of The Kardashians’ season six, Khloe Kardashian was seen video calling her elder sister's ex-boyfriend while sitting with her younger sibling Kendall Jenner.
The Good American founder began her face-time call by asking Scott, "Did you see from the show? Did you see what’s in your fridge?"
To which the 41-year-old reality TV star awkwardly replied, "No. No! It shows the Mounjaro? You’re lying!"
Khloe referring to a previously released episode's viral clip in which Kourtney was going through his fridge and fans speculated a weight loss drug, Mounjaro was on its door, and the mother-of-two cheekily said, "It's everywhere, Scott!"
In one of the episodes from season 5, Scott confessed to Kris Jenner and Khloe about gaining a lot of weight after he suffered from a frightening car accident, which left his back hurt.
"Since the car accident, everything has changed. I haven’t been able to run around, I’ve gained weight, I've gained a lot of weight here because of my back," he added.
For those unaware, Kourtney Kardashian dated Scott Disick from 2006 to 2015. The former couple also shares three children, Reign, 9, Penelope, 11, and Mason, 14.