Prince Harry makes big claim after King Charles invited Trump for UK visit

Prince Harry has made major claims in a new speech after King Charles extended an invite to U.S President Donald Trump for the U.K state visit.
On February 27, the Duke of Sussex attended the Upfront Summit in Los Angeles.
During the Summit, he took a subtle dig at Trump by sharing how “sickness in leadership” affects the community.
Meghan Markle’s husband said, "Now this would be a great time to talk about how a sickness in leadership across sectors—from politics to tech—can have a detrimental effect on millions, if not billions, of people.”
Harry further continued his speech, "When service to others is sacrificed for personal gain. When basic morals and empathy are abandoned in favor of power and control. But I’m not gonna get into all that now!"
The Duke claimed that he is not on the "left or right" side of politics.
As per Hello!, his statement seemed like a dig at Trump since the republican froze billions of dollars in foreign aid and fired more than 20,000 federal workers after taking over the office.
Notably, Harry’s surprising comments came after his father, King Charles, offered an "unprecedented" second invite to Trump for a state visit to the UK.