Tamannaah Bhatia breaks silence on 2.4 crore cryptocurrency scam

Tamannaah Bhatia has finally responded to the rumours about her involvement in a ₹2.4 crore cryptocurrency fraud case.
The Lust Stories 2 starlet opened up about the “fake and misleading” reports during a chat with Hindustan Times.
She shared, "It has come to my attention that rumours are being circulated alleging my involvement and dealing with cryptocurrency. I’d like to request my friends in the media not to circulate any such fake, misleading, and false reports and rumours."
Tamannaah, 35, revealed that her team is looking into legal recourse in the matter.
The Sikandar Ka Muqaddar actress further added, "In the meantime, my team is looking into the same to initiate appropriate action.”
On Friday, multiple reports claimed that Tamannaah and her fellow actor Kajal Aggarwal might be summoned by the Puducherry Police for questioning in a case linked to an alleged cryptocurrency scheme.
Tamannaah Bhatia’s recent work:
Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in the Netflix movie, Sikandar Ka Mukaddar.
She starred alongside Avinash Tiwary and Jimmy Sheirgill.
Moreover, the Bollywood actress is currently working on horror film, Odela 2. She will play a character called Sadhvi in the film.