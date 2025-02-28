Trending

Tamannaah Bhatia breaks silence on 2.4 crore cryptocurrency scam

Tamannaah Bhatia issues first statement on her involvement in 2.4 crore cryptocurrency scam

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 28, 2025
Tamannaah Bhatia breaks silence on 2.4 crore cryptocurrency scam
Tamannaah Bhatia breaks silence on 2.4 crore cryptocurrency scam

Tamannaah Bhatia has finally responded to the rumours about her involvement in a ₹2.4 crore cryptocurrency fraud case.

The Lust Stories 2 starlet opened up about the “fake and misleading” reports during a chat with Hindustan Times.

She shared, "It has come to my attention that rumours are being circulated alleging my involvement and dealing with cryptocurrency. I’d like to request my friends in the media not to circulate any such fake, misleading, and false reports and rumours."

Tamannaah, 35, revealed that her team is looking into legal recourse in the matter.

The Sikandar Ka Muqaddar actress further added, "In the meantime, my team is looking into the same to initiate appropriate action.”

On Friday, multiple reports claimed that Tamannaah and her fellow actor Kajal Aggarwal might be summoned by the Puducherry Police for questioning in a case linked to an alleged cryptocurrency scheme.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s recent work:

Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in the Netflix movie, Sikandar Ka Mukaddar.

She starred alongside Avinash Tiwary and Jimmy Sheirgill.

Moreover, the Bollywood actress is currently working on horror film, Odela 2. She will play a character called Sadhvi in the film.

Justin Timberlake sparks fan outrage for canceling concert at eleventh hour

Justin Timberlake sparks fan outrage for canceling concert at eleventh hour
Naomi Girma expected to debut for Chelsea against Brighton

Naomi Girma expected to debut for Chelsea against Brighton
BLACKPINK Lisa officially releases debut solo album 'Alter Ego'

BLACKPINK Lisa officially releases debut solo album 'Alter Ego'
King Frederik, Queen Mary announce to host special event at Palace

King Frederik, Queen Mary announce to host special event at Palace
Mawra Hocane opens up about rejecting Bollywood films after political turmoil
Mawra Hocane opens up about rejecting Bollywood films after political turmoil
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra announce first pregnancy: ‘Coming soon’
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra announce first pregnancy: ‘Coming soon’
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy family theatre night with daughter Malti
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy family theatre night with daughter Malti
Rasha Thadani opens up about her bond with mom Raveena’s adopted daughters
Rasha Thadani opens up about her bond with mom Raveena’s adopted daughters
‘Sikandar’: Salman Khan leaves fans gushing in action-packed teaser
‘Sikandar’: Salman Khan leaves fans gushing in action-packed teaser
Sarah Khan gushes over Mawra Hocane’s radiant post-wedding look
Sarah Khan gushes over Mawra Hocane’s radiant post-wedding look
Sonakshi Sinha shares emotional struggle after losing role due to weight
Sonakshi Sinha shares emotional struggle after losing role due to weight
Govinda's lawyer confirms Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce six months ago
Govinda's lawyer confirms Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce six months ago
Bushra Ansari honored for outstanding drama contributions by UK Parliament
Bushra Ansari honored for outstanding drama contributions by UK Parliament
Humayun Saeed, Mahira Khan’s film ‘Love Guru’ first poster officially revealed
Humayun Saeed, Mahira Khan’s film ‘Love Guru’ first poster officially revealed
Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani's ‘Don 3’ gets big update from Farhan Akhtar
Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani's ‘Don 3’ gets big update from Farhan Akhtar
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone reunite for ‘Pathaan 2’
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone reunite for ‘Pathaan 2’