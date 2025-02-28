Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown fires back at critics over new look

Millie Bobby Brown faced backlash after she debuted a blonde look at the premiere of 'The Electric State'

Millie Bobby Brown responded to criticism regarding her new look.

The Stranger Things starlet took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, February 27, to share a screenshot of a British Vogue article with the headline, "No One Cares How Old You Think Millie Bobby Brown Looks."

The actress has faced backlash since debuting her blonde hair at the premiere of her upcoming Netflix movie, The Electric State.

The 21-year-old British actress made a stunning appearance alongside her husband, Jake Bongiovi, at the star-studded event on February 24 in Los Angeles.

As photos from the event went viral on social media, some fans commented that she appeared older than her actual age due to her blonde hair.

One fan even commented under her post, “Why this makeup and this blonde hair? You're so cute in your natural version! In the actual pic, you're a 40-year-old woman.”

Despite the online hate, Millie has remained focused on promoting her new forthcoming science-fiction movie, The Electric State.

The adventure-drama film is scheduled to be released in theatres on March 7, 2025.

The movie also stared Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Andrés Muschietti and Anthony Mackie in the leading roles. 

