Royal

Prince Edward performs key royal duty after Duchess Sophie’s new role

Prince Edward marks first public appearance after his wife Duchess Sophie's royal engagement this week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 28, 2025


Prince Edward stepped out to perform a key royal duty in new outing after Duchess Sophie was honoured with a new role.

As per Hello!, the Duke of Edinburgh, 60, met young people in Peterborough who have been working towards the Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) Award on Thursday.

His public appearance came after the Duchess of Edinburgh became the new patron of the Mothers' Union this week.

King Charles' brother also displayed his quick-witted sense of humour during visit at Boxing Futures, a charity for disadvantaged young people.

While performing the royal duty of unveiling the plaque at the charity, he said, "I will try and make this look as slick and professional as possible. But I just want you to know that it's taken years and years of practice, and I'm still practising, and anything may happen, and probably will.”

Edward continued, "I'm not entirely sure what's hiding underneath, but I'm guessing that there may possibly be,” adding, "Oh yes, there is something, I've got to be very careful how I do this, but there is a plaque which I'm hoping you'll find somewhere to seal because it won't last here very long."

At the end of the session, he called himself “the world's most experienced plaque unveiler.”

Moreover, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh visited Nepal from February 4 to February 9.

