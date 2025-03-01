King Charles wishes ‘blessed’ Ramadan to Muslims around the world

King Charles has wished "blessed and peaceful" Ramadan to all the Muslims around the world.
The Buckingham Palace took to its official Instagram account on Friday, February 28, to extend the heartfelt greetings of Ramadan.
"Wishing all Muslims in the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world a blessed and peaceful Ramadan," the monarch wrote in the caption.
The heartwarming caption was accompanied by a photo which featured a white mosque silhouette against a blue background with gold accents and the text "Ramadan Mubarak" written on it.
Moreover, Prince William and Kate Middleton's official account @princeandprincessofwales also like the post.
King Charles' heartiest greeting comes days after he and Queen Camilla helped pack food donation boxes for charity at Darjeeling Express, an Indian restaurant in Soho, on Wednesday ahead of Ramadan.
The Queen helped staff to pack biryani boxes to donate to Doorstep before helping, along with King Charles, to pack dates into small bags to be sent to hospitals during the Holy month of Muslims.
Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, began on Friday evening and will go on until 30 March.