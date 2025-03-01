Royal

King Charles wishes ‘blessed’ Ramadan to Muslims around the world

King Charles extended heartfelt Ramadan greeting to all the Muslims in new post

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 01, 2025
King Charles wishes ‘blessed’ Ramzan to Muslims around the world
King Charles wishes ‘blessed’ Ramzan to Muslims around the world

King Charles has wished "blessed and peaceful" Ramadan to all the Muslims around the world.

The Buckingham Palace took to its official Instagram account on Friday, February 28, to extend the heartfelt greetings of Ramadan.

"Wishing all Muslims in the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world a blessed and peaceful Ramadan," the monarch wrote in the caption.

The heartwarming caption was accompanied by a photo which featured a white mosque silhouette against a blue background with gold accents and the text "Ramadan Mubarak" written on it.


Moreover, Prince William and Kate Middleton's official account @princeandprincessofwales also like the post.

King Charles' heartiest greeting comes days after he and Queen Camilla helped pack food donation boxes for charity at Darjeeling Express, an Indian restaurant in Soho, on Wednesday ahead of Ramadan. 

The Queen helped staff to pack biryani boxes to donate to Doorstep before helping, along with King Charles, to pack dates into small bags to be sent to hospitals during the Holy month of Muslims.

Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, began on Friday evening and will go on until 30 March.

Microsoft to shut down Skype in May after two decades

Microsoft to shut down Skype in May after two decades
Kubra Khan makes bold statement by rewearing Barat jewelry

Kubra Khan makes bold statement by rewearing Barat jewelry
David Beckham, Victoria celebrate son Romeo's career milestone

David Beckham, Victoria celebrate son Romeo's career milestone

Shreya Ghoshal issues striking warning to fans after X account hacked

Shreya Ghoshal issues striking warning to fans after X account hacked
Sarah Ferguson releases moving message after Princess Eugenie's tragic loss
Sarah Ferguson releases moving message after Princess Eugenie's tragic loss
King Charles receives praises from Prince Harry’s opponent
King Charles receives praises from Prince Harry’s opponent
Kate Middleton makes surprise appearance with kids after Wales trip
Kate Middleton makes surprise appearance with kids after Wales trip
Queen Mary, King Frederik radiate love & elegance at prestigious royal event
Queen Mary, King Frederik radiate love & elegance at prestigious royal event
Charles Spencer makes big announcement after new addition to family
Charles Spencer makes big announcement after new addition to family
Royal Family shares delightful update on key member ahead of major event
Royal Family shares delightful update on key member ahead of major event
Prince William announces new partnership for meaningful cause
Prince William announces new partnership for meaningful cause
Prince Edward performs key royal duty after Duchess Sophie’s new role
Prince Edward performs key royal duty after Duchess Sophie’s new role
Sarah Ferguson opens up about cancer, mental health struggles in new interview
Sarah Ferguson opens up about cancer, mental health struggles in new interview
King Frederik, Queen Mary announce to host special event at Palace
King Frederik, Queen Mary announce to host special event at Palace
Queen Sonja, Crown Prince couple laud Team Pølsa’s ‘impressive’ race
Queen Sonja, Crown Prince couple laud Team Pølsa’s ‘impressive’ race
King Abdullah inaugurates new building of King Hussein Cancer Center in Aqaba
King Abdullah inaugurates new building of King Hussein Cancer Center in Aqaba