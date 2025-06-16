Royal Family drops striking photos from King, Queen’s recent engagement: SEE

Striking exclusive images from King Frederik and Queen Mary’s recent visit have been released.
In a new Instagram post shared on Sunday, June 15, the Royal Family of Denmark released a large carousel of eye-catching photographs from the Monarch and Queen’s recent official visit to Faroe Islands with Princess Josephine.
The stunning gallery opened with a majestic photo of His Majesty the King aboard the Royal Ship Dannebrog, relishing the scenic view of the Islands.
He looked handsome in a graceful outfit, including a white shirt, black pants, and matching suspenders, and complemented the attire with a coordinating black tie.
This was followed by the second slide that featured the gorgeous Queen Mary, exuding elegance in a brown coat and coordinating checkered skirt, while enjoying the breathtaking landscapes and lake.
In the third frame, a delightful shot of a boat gliding across the lake was shared, while the fourth featured a bouquet of vibrant flowers.
As the slides progressed, the carousel showcased several more delightful peeks from the Royals’ visit, including a photo with Princess Josephine.
“Glimpses of life aboard the Royal Ship Dannebrog, which served as the base for Their Majesties the King and Queen and Her Royal Highness Princess Josephine during their official visit to the Faroe Islands,” the Palace captioned.
They added, “During the visit, The King and Princess visited Tórshavn, Vágur, Fámjin, Tvøroyri and Eiði.”
Danish Royals’ visit to Faroe Islands:
King Frederik X, Queen Mary, and Princess Josephine travelled to Faroe Islands on June 11, 2025.