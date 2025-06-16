Royal

Sarah Ferguson opens up on painful past after skipping major royal event

The Duchess of York skipped Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday last week

Sarah Ferguson recently detailed her painful past journey after skipping King Charles’ official birthday ceremony, Trooping the Colour, at Buckingham Palace.

The Duchess of York wrote an exclusive piece for The Telegraph, detailing her struggles with mental disorders and online bashing over body shaming for years.

Fergie emotionally penned her "profound scars" from her early childhood, which troubled her during her marriage with Prince Andrew.

For those unaware, the Duke and Duchess of York parted ways in 1996 after spending a decade with each other.

The mom-of-two detailed that she was "cruelly" criticized online after her first pregnancy, highlighting the nicknames given by the trolls, including "Duchess of Pork" and "Fat Fergie."

She further revealed that her parents' broken marriage has deeply affected the Duchess, which ultimately reflected in her royal life. 

Ferguson also shared her struggles with mental disorders, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD,) which were diagnosed after her brief discussions at the Swiss clinic in June last year. 

Why Sarah Ferguson skipped Trooping the Colour ceremony?

These revelations of Sarah Ferguson come a few days after King Charles led the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday, June 14. 

During the esteemed royal event, the Duchess of York and her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, were notably absent.  

Despite their tireless efforts to foster monarchy through their immense hard work for charitable organizations, the Princesses were not invited by His Majesty. 

As of now, neither Sarah Ferguson nor their daughters have reacted to their recent snub by the monarch.  

