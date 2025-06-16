Royal

Prince William, Harry feud: 5 times warring brothers made their rift prominent

Prince Harry and Prince William's feud began after the Duke of Sussex married Meghan Markle

  by Hafsa Noor
The Royal Family feud has been making headlines for years, with Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship taking the centre stage.

From public subs to heart-wrenching silences, their rift only seems to be growing.

The speculations about the feud between two brothers started after the Duke of Sussex tied the knot with Meghan Markle in 2018.

At that time Variety reported, "Harry told William he didn't think his older brother was doing enough to welcome Meghan into the family."

Let’s take a look at top five viral feud moments between the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex.

Prince William allegedly physically attacks Prince Harry:

Prince Harry revealed in his controversial memoir, Spare, that his estranged brother Prince William physically attacked him during an argument about Meghan at his London home in 2019.

The Prince of Wales allegedly called the Duchess of Sussex "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive."

Prince Harry confirms rift with Prince William:

Prince Harry confirmed his alleged feud with Prince William during his appearance on the ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

He said, "We're certainly on different paths at the moment, but I'll always be there for him and as I know he'll always be there for me."

"The majority of this stuff is created out of nothing, but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days," he added.

Prince William ‘shocked’ on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle royal exit:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped the bombshell announcement in January 2020 that they're stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

A royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET that William is "absolutely devastated and quite shocked by this decision. I think William feels a sense of betrayal by his brother and possibly a sense of being abandoned too."

Prince Harry makes bombshell claims during Oprah Winfrey interview:

Back in March 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made bombshell claims about the Royal Family and Prince Harry during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The couple claimed that Royal members were concerned about "how dark" their baby's skin would be.

Prince Harry, Prince William’s reunion at Philip's funeral:

Prince Harry returned to the U.K. in 2021 and met his brother during the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip.

As per reports, they "started quarreling again. There they were, at each other's throats as fiercely as ever."

Recently, the Duke of Sussex snubbed Trooping the Colour parade, which is a key event for the British Royal Family.

