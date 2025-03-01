Charli XCX announces break from music for new career

Charli XCX is trading music for acting!
The Talk Talk singer has announced stepping away from music to pursue a career in acting.
Charli's shocking announcement comes on the eve of BRIT Awards, where the singer is leading the nominations with six nods, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year for her album Brat.
“It’s probably no music for a while . . . quite a while," she told The Sun.
The Rewind singer went on to announce, “I also want to act now. I’m already there and thinking about that stuff a little bit more."
She further called the success of her sixth studio album a "curse" as she said that her future projects will be compared to her previous work.
“The success of Brat and the success of the marketing of Brat is also, in ways, a curse," she told the outlet.
Charli further added, “I’ll pivot but whatever I do next will be compared. I’m aware that whatever comes next will be the albatross, so to speak.”
The singer, who has been making waves in the music industry since her debut in 2008, released Brat in 2024.
Charli XCX has also been making a name for herself in film, with upcoming roles in films like, Faces of Death, I Want Your Sex, and The Gallerist.