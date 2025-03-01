Entertainment

Charli XCX announces break from music for new career

Charli XCX calls success of ‘Brat’ a ‘curse’ in her shocking announcement amid album’s success

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 01, 2025
Charli XCX announces ‘stepping away’ from for new career amid big milestone
Charli XCX announces ‘stepping away’ from for new career amid big milestone

Charli XCX is trading music for acting!

The Talk Talk singer has announced stepping away from music to pursue a career in acting.

Charli's shocking announcement comes on the eve of BRIT Awards, where the singer is leading the nominations with six nods, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year for her album Brat.

 “It’s probably no music for a while . . . quite a while," she told The Sun.

The Rewind singer went on to announce, “I also want to act now. I’m already there and thinking about that stuff a little bit more."

She further called the success of her sixth studio album a "curse" as she said that her future projects will be compared to her previous work. 

“The success of Brat and the success of the marketing of Brat is also, in ways, a curse," she told the outlet.

Charli further added, “I’ll pivot but whatever I do next will be compared. I’m aware that whatever comes next will be the albatross, so to speak.”

The singer, who has been making waves in the music industry since her debut in 2008, released Brat in 2024.

Charli XCX has also been making a name for herself in film, with upcoming roles in films like, Faces of Death, I Want Your Sex, and The Gallerist.

Microsoft to shut down Skype in May after two decades

Microsoft to shut down Skype in May after two decades
Kubra Khan makes bold statement by rewearing Barat jewelry

Kubra Khan makes bold statement by rewearing Barat jewelry
David Beckham, Victoria celebrate son Romeo's career milestone

David Beckham, Victoria celebrate son Romeo's career milestone

Shreya Ghoshal issues striking warning to fans after X account hacked

Shreya Ghoshal issues striking warning to fans after X account hacked
David Beckham, Victoria celebrate son Romeo's career milestone
David Beckham, Victoria celebrate son Romeo's career milestone
Julia Roberts receives honorary César award from 'Closer' costar Clive Owen
Julia Roberts receives honorary César award from 'Closer' costar Clive Owen
Karla Sofía Gascón breaks cover after social media controversy
Karla Sofía Gascón breaks cover after social media controversy
Gracie Abrams forced to cancel Brussels concert due to severe sickness
Gracie Abrams forced to cancel Brussels concert due to severe sickness
Gene Hackman, wife’s death case takes new twist after mysterious finding
Gene Hackman, wife’s death case takes new twist after mysterious finding
Megan Fox finds shoulder to ‘lean on’ as due date nears for baby with ex MGK
Megan Fox finds shoulder to ‘lean on’ as due date nears for baby with ex MGK
Jennifer Aniston’s photo dump offers rare look at her celebrity friendships
Jennifer Aniston’s photo dump offers rare look at her celebrity friendships
‘You’ star Penn Badgley, wife Domino Kirke expecting twins: ‘Plot Twist!’
‘You’ star Penn Badgley, wife Domino Kirke expecting twins: ‘Plot Twist!’
Shakira makes big promise as she wraps LMYNL tour’s Colombia leg
Shakira makes big promise as she wraps LMYNL tour’s Colombia leg
Shakira announces big campaign to celebrate International Women’s month
Shakira announces big campaign to celebrate International Women’s month
Cynthia Erivo writes touching message after releasing ‘Replay’
Cynthia Erivo writes touching message after releasing ‘Replay’
BTS’ J-Hope makes surprising confession in LA diaries clip
BTS’ J-Hope makes surprising confession in LA diaries clip