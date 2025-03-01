Donald Trump’s 'heated' Oval Office meeting with Zelensky ends abruptly

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, had expected to conclude his meeting with Donald Trump on a positive note, especially after signing a minerals deal that would strengthen US involvement in Ukraine’s future.
However, instead of a favorable outcome, Zelensky was publicly reprimanded in front of the global media.
Trump and his Vice President, JD Vance criticized him, insisting that he should be more appreciative of the years of US support provided to Ukraine.
The Ukrainian president pushed back at suggestions, who urged him to make greater efforts to negotiate a ceasefire with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In response, they accused him of being "disrespectful."
As a result, Zelensky was asked to leave the White House earlier than planned and the minerals deal was ultimately not signed.
Shortly before Zelensky left, Trump posted on social media, telling him, "Come back when you're ready for peace."
Tempers flare between Zelensky and Vance:
The meeting started with about 30 minutes of polite discussions and formalities.
However, tensions started to rise in the Oval Office when Vice President suggested that achieving both peace and economic success might require engaging in diplomatic negotiations.
"That's what President Trump is doing," he said.
In response, Zelensky said, "What kind of diplomacy, JD, are you talking about? What do you mean?"
Trump fires back:
At one point later in the conversation, Zelensky said, "From the very beginning of the war, we have been alone and we are thankful."
This statement upset Trump, as he has consistently portrayed the war as a financial burden on American taxpayers.
Trump said, a reference to Biden, “You haven't been alone," he said. "You haven't been alone. We gave you - through this stupid president - $350bn."
Zelensky pushes back :
"It's going to be a very hard thing to do business like this," said Trump. "It's going to be a tough deal to make because the attitudes have to change."
"Just say thank you," Vance demanded at one point.
Zelensky responded by correcting the two more powerful leaders and defending his stance, likely because of the critical nature of the situation.
For three years, he has been fighting to protect Ukraine from invasion while also trying to keep the country and its political leadership united, despite Putin’s attempts to create division.