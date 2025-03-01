Royal

Kate Middleton makes surprise appearance with kids after Wales trip

Princess Kate shares three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis with Prince William

  • March 01, 2025
Kate Middleton has made a surprise TV appearance with kids, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George after her Wales trip with husband Prince William. 

The Princess of Wales and her three kids showcased their artistic skills earlier in February as they drew portraits of each other to support Kate's latest Early Childhood initiative.

Now, their adorable artwork has made its way to the popular children's TV channel, CBeebies on Friday. 

The stars of the show shared their verdicts on the royal family's portrait sketches, which were created using various mediums, including charcoal and ink.


"Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales has shared some pictures drawn by her children to help families have fun, get together and encourage them to draw each other," the channel wrote in an Instagram post, liked by Kate and William's joint account.

This is not the first time that Princess Kate has appeared on CBeebies, as she read one of her favourite childhood books, The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark, during the programme's popular Bedtime Stories in 2022.

Princess Kate's unexpected TV appearance comes days after her first Wales trip with Prince William since cancer diagnosis and recovery.

