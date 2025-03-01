Sarah Ferguson releases moving message after Princess Eugenie's tragic loss 

Sarah Ferguson shared personal life update after her elder daughter Princess Eugenie's emotional loss.
The Duchess of York turned to her Instagram account on Friday to share the delightful glimpses of her appearance at the Imperial Valve Cardiovascular Course panel discussion in Central London.
During the panel discussion alongside Professor Ramzi Khamis and Dr. Ghada Mikhail, Fergie spoke about her welfare organisation, Sarah's Trust, and its heartiest efforts for the children in war-torn regions.
The Instragram reel offered a glimpse into Sarah's emotional discussion, in which she also reflected on her own cancer journey.
Alongside the video, the mother of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie penned a lengthy statement to express her pleasure on speaking at the event.
"I had the pleasure of speaking at the Imperial Valve Cardiovascular Course alongside Professor Ramzi Khamis and Dr. Ghada Mikhail, which provided a valuable opportunity to share my journey and the causes that are close to my heart," she wrote.
Prince Andrew's ex continued, "I spoke about @sarahs_trust_, and our commitment to providing education for children in war-torn and forgotten countries, as well as our NHS Covid response programme, where we mobilised a national team to support frontline workers by delivering over 150,000 essential and luxury items to hospitals, care communities, and hospices across more than 80+ locations."
"It was deeply moving to meet some of the individuals who were directly impacted by these efforts," she added.
This update from Sarah Ferguson comes after Princess Eugenie mourned the death of her "special friend" and renowned actress, Michelle Trachtenberg, who died at the age of 39 earlier this week.
Eugenie posted an unseen photo of her with the Gossip Girl star on her Instagram with a heartfelt tribute.
Michelle Trachtenberg was found unresponsive at her NYC apartment.