David Beckham, Victoria celebrate son Romeo's career milestone

Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham gushed over their son Romeo Beckham's recent career achievement.
The former English footballer turned to Instagram Stories on Friday, February 28, to celebrate his second eldest son's surprise runway appearance during Milan Fashion Week.
Romeo ignited the runway with his mesmerising presence at the Versace Autumn/Winter 2025 show, which left his parents in awe.
Victoria also gushed over his second-born child for following her fashion footsteps.
David penned a heartwarming note over the viral image that reads, "Proud of you mate." He also included two pink hearts emojis over the photo.
The former Spice Girl reposted her husband's Instagram Story and wrote, "U have to turn on the sound for this one!!!!"
In another slide, the fashion designer said, "Proud of you," while tagging Romeo at the snapshot.
The 22-year-old model made his modelling debut at the age of 10 in a 2013 Burberry Kids campaign.
After testing his model skills in early childhood, Romeo later enrolled at the Arsenal Football Club Academy when he was 13.
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham welcomed their second eldest son, Romeo Beckham, on September 1, 2002.
They are also parents to their three children, Brooklyn Joseph, 25, Cruz David, 20, and daughter Harper Seven, 13.