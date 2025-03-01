Entertainment

David Beckham, Victoria celebrate son Romeo's career milestone

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham gush over son Romeo Beckham's recent career achievement

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 01, 2025

David, Victoria Beckham celebrate son Romeo's career milestone 

Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham gushed over their son Romeo Beckham's recent career achievement. 

The former English footballer turned to Instagram Stories on Friday, February 28, to celebrate his second eldest son's surprise runway appearance during Milan Fashion Week.

Romeo ignited the runway with his mesmerising presence at the Versace Autumn/Winter 2025 show, which left his parents in awe.

Victoria also gushed over his second-born child for following her fashion footsteps.

David penned a heartwarming note over the viral image that reads, "Proud of you mate." He also included two pink hearts emojis over the photo. 

David Beckham, Victoria celebrate son Romeos career milestone

The former Spice Girl reposted her husband's Instagram Story and wrote, "U have to turn on the sound for this one!!!!"

David Beckham, Victoria celebrate son Romeos career milestone

In another slide, the fashion designer said, "Proud of you," while tagging Romeo at the snapshot.  

The 22-year-old model made his modelling debut at the age of 10 in a 2013 Burberry Kids campaign. 

After testing his model skills in early childhood, Romeo later enrolled at the Arsenal Football Club Academy when he was 13.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham welcomed their second eldest son, Romeo Beckham, on September 1, 2002.

They are also parents to their three children, Brooklyn Joseph, 25, Cruz David, 20, and daughter Harper Seven, 13.  

Microsoft to shut down Skype in May after two decades

Microsoft to shut down Skype in May after two decades
Kubra Khan makes bold statement by rewearing Barat jewelry

Kubra Khan makes bold statement by rewearing Barat jewelry
David Beckham, Victoria celebrate son Romeo's career milestone

David Beckham, Victoria celebrate son Romeo's career milestone

Shreya Ghoshal issues striking warning to fans after X account hacked

Shreya Ghoshal issues striking warning to fans after X account hacked
Julia Roberts receives honorary César award from 'Closer' costar Clive Owen
Julia Roberts receives honorary César award from 'Closer' costar Clive Owen
Karla Sofía Gascón breaks cover after social media controversy
Karla Sofía Gascón breaks cover after social media controversy
Gracie Abrams forced to cancel Brussels concert due to severe sickness
Gracie Abrams forced to cancel Brussels concert due to severe sickness
Gene Hackman, wife’s death case takes new twist after mysterious finding
Gene Hackman, wife’s death case takes new twist after mysterious finding
Charli XCX announces break from music for new career
Charli XCX announces break from music for new career
Megan Fox finds shoulder to ‘lean on’ as due date nears for baby with ex MGK
Megan Fox finds shoulder to ‘lean on’ as due date nears for baby with ex MGK
Jennifer Aniston’s photo dump offers rare look at her celebrity friendships
Jennifer Aniston’s photo dump offers rare look at her celebrity friendships
‘You’ star Penn Badgley, wife Domino Kirke expecting twins: ‘Plot Twist!’
‘You’ star Penn Badgley, wife Domino Kirke expecting twins: ‘Plot Twist!’
Shakira makes big promise as she wraps LMYNL tour’s Colombia leg
Shakira makes big promise as she wraps LMYNL tour’s Colombia leg
Shakira announces big campaign to celebrate International Women’s month
Shakira announces big campaign to celebrate International Women’s month
Cynthia Erivo writes touching message after releasing ‘Replay’
Cynthia Erivo writes touching message after releasing ‘Replay’
BTS’ J-Hope makes surprising confession in LA diaries clip
BTS’ J-Hope makes surprising confession in LA diaries clip