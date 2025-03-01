Shreya Ghoshal issues striking warning to fans after X account hacked

Trending

Shreya Ghoshal's X account has been hacked since February 13

  March 01, 2025
Shreya Ghoshal has issued a striking warning to the fans after her X account hacked.

The Zaalima actress took to her Instagram account on March 1 to share that her account has been hacked, leaving her unable to access or delete it.

“Hello fans and friends. My Twitter / X account is hacked since February 13th. I have tried every thing in my capacity to reach out to the X team. But there has been no response beyond a few auto generated responses,” she wrote.

Ghoshal further added, “I am unable to even delete my account since I can’t log in any more. Please don’t click on any link or believe any message written from that account. They are all spams and fishing links. I will update personally through a video if the account is recovered and is safe.”


Soon after Ghoshal’s warning, her ardent fans flooded the comment section with messages of concern and support to the singer.

“Hope we get back you soon there,” one wrote.

While another noted, “We all pray for your account's recovery.”

“Your Twitter/ X account is so special for all of us,” the third added.

Shreya Ghoshal is not the first one who faced this issue as in recent years, several high-profile personalities have fallen victim to similar breaches.

