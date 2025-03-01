Kubra Khan makes bold statement by rewearing Barat jewelry

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • March 01, 2025
Kubra Khan effortlessly redefines elegance by repeating her stunning Barat jewelry at her reception event.

The Alif Allah Aur Insaan starlet made a meaningful decision of repeating her Baraat day jewelry options at the reception event.

In a shared video from an event of Kubra and Gohar Rasheed’s reception, the Alif starlet can be seen looking adorable in her reception look but her statement jewelry took all the spotlight which she wore previously on her Baraat day.

Kubra looked elegant in a stunning peach embellish outfit along with golden accessories, which include a stunning Tikka, Jhumar, large earrings, and a stunning chopper.

Shortly after the video of her reception went viral the fans noticed the Sang e Mar Mar starlet's meaningful decision and flocked to the comment section to praise her move.

One fan wrote, “Smart decision, she knows she is not gonna wear it again so.”

Another noted, “Gud job appreciative,” while the third remarked, “Simply Beautiful.”

On the other hand, some weren't impressed with her look on both days.

A user commented, “Same look on mehndi barat and walima. I’m not impressed. I think mawra nailed it.”

To note, Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed, who were close friends for over a decade, officially tied the knot in Saudi Arabia.

