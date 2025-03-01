Kate Middleton's latest move stirs competition with Meghan Markle

Royal

  March 01, 2025
Kate Middleton has ignited a "jam war" with Meghan Markle ahead of Duchess of Sussex’ brand launch.

During her recent visit to a community garden in Wales with husband Prince William, Kate offered to share her jam recipe to young volunteers who were growing plums.

"I'll send you my plum jam recipe so you can try it," the Princess of Wales said as Prince William quipped to praise his wife's preserves, describing her jam as "amazing".

Now, a royal commentator Charles Rae has claimed a "jam war" is brewing between the sisters–in–law.

“I think she knows exactly what she's she's doing here, especially as she makes her own plum jam. And she's now giving that recipe for free to a well-wisher. I suspect that Kensington Palace are going to get flooded with requests for that recipe.” he said of princess Kate to GB News.

He went on to say, "Now, contrastingly, you've got Meghan, who's now producing some jam. And that is going to cost you £25 to £30 a pop. That is four times more than a pot of jam that you could buy at the Highgrove Royal shop.”

"That's Prince Charles's estate. So he's selling jam as well. We've got jam wars going on,” Rae added.

Meghan Markle is preparing to launch strawberry jam through her new lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Although, the launch date of the brand has not revealed yet, Meghan said in her recent Instagram video that it will coincide with the premiere of her Netflix lifestyle docuseries, With Love, Meghan, set to be released on March 4, 2025.

