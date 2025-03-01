King Charles wishes Princess Anne's husband Tim Laurence with exclusive photo

Royal

  March 01, 2025
Princess Anne's husband Timothy Laurence has marked his milestone 70th birthday on March 1 and to celebrate the joyous occasion, King Charles penned an adorable birthday wish for his brother in law. 

The Buckingham Palace took to its Instagram stories on Saturday to extend a heartiest wish for the vice-admiral along with an exclusive photo.

In the portrait, Sir Tim could be seen looking dapper in a military uniform as the bright sunlight made him squint.

"Wishing a happy 70th birthday to vice-admiral Tim Laurence," the monarch wrote alongside the photo.

