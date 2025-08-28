Prince Harry’s secret visit to Queen Elizabeth II’s resting place laid bare

Prince Harry quietly paid tribute to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, with a private visit to her grave at Windsor on the second anniversary of her passing.
The Duke of Sussex made a secret visit to Queen Elizabeth’s grave on the anniversary of the monarch’s death two years ago.
On September 8, 2023, Harry was snapped while leaving the church, where he married Meghan Markle in May 2018,
He was photographed leaving the church where both Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are interred, looking serious in a white shirt and smart trousers.
Harry was then seen walking to a Range Rover as his former Met Police bodyguard held the door open.
The Duke was there to attend the 2023 WellChild Awards the night before he was seen at St George’s Chapel.
He also gave a touching nod to his late grand-mother while giving a speech at the award show.
Harry said, "As you know I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away.”
The duke mentioned, "As you also probably also know she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her.
He continued, "And that's precisely why I know exactly one year one that she's looking down on us tonight, happy we are together – continuing to spotlight such an incredible community."
On Thursday, it was confirmed that Prince Harry is scheduled to attend the WellChild Awards on the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.
The Duke of Sussex will travel to London on September 8, 2025, to attend the award ceremony for the 15th time.