Home / Royal

Meghan Markle flaunts her huge wine cellar in ‘With Love, Meghan 2’ new clip

The Duchess of Sussex offers sneak peek into her massive As Ever wine cellar in new clip of ‘With Love, Meghan’ Season 2

Meghan Markle flaunts her huge wine cellar in ‘With Love, Meghan 2’ new clip


Meghan Markle has given fans a peek inside her impressive wine cellar.

On Thursday, August 18, the Duchess of Sussex took to her official Instagram handle to share a video featuring a compilation of “funniest moments” from her Netflix show With Love, Meghan Season 2 filming.

“Sip happens… Enjoy some of the funniest moments from filming Season 2 of With Love, Meghan on @netflix,” she captioned.

The video opened with the mother of one on what appeared to be a small yacht, storing sea urchins into a storage box.

This was followed by a clip of Spanish-American chef and restaurateur José Andrés complimenting Meghan on one of her kitchen items, saying, “Everybody should have one of those at home,” to which the Duchess gave a surprise reaction, confirming, “You think so?”

As the video progressed, a shot featured Prince Harry’s wife taking one of the guests into her massive wine cellar, flaunting her huge storage.

“Well, don’t threaten me with a good time,” she was seen saying to the guest.

The clip also showed some more of the “funniest” highlights, featuring guests Chrissy Teigen, Heather Dorak, Clare Smyth, Jay Shetty, and Daniel Martin.

Meghan Markle released the first season of her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, in March 2025.

The show’s second season was launched earlier this week on Tuesday, August 26.

Moreover, Meghan’s As Ever wine, Napa Valley Rosé, is one of the best-selling products of her lifestyle brand.

You Might Like:

Prince William, Princess Kate uphold key rule as they make major move

Prince William, Princess Kate uphold key rule as they make major move
The Prince and Princess of Wales are set make a move with their kids later this year

Prince Harry’s secret visit to Queen Elizabeth II’s resting place laid bare

Prince Harry’s secret visit to Queen Elizabeth II’s resting place laid bare
The Duke of Sussex made a secret visit to Queen Elizabeth’s grave on the anniversary

Prince William’s ‘weight of crown’ pushed him to make careful call for George

Prince William’s ‘weight of crown’ pushed him to make careful call for George
Prince George is the eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton and heir to the British throne

Princess Olympia of Greece shines in bridal white at godson’s christening

Princess Olympia of Greece shines in bridal white at godson’s christening
The Princess of Greece served looks as she attended the christening of her baby godson, Robert Theodore Getty

Queen Silvia hosts special picnic for senior citizens to mark Day of the Old

Queen Silvia hosts special picnic for senior citizens to mark Day of the Old
Sweden’s Queen Silvia initiated ‘The Day of the Old’ in the ‘90s to honor the elderly citizens of the country

Prince Harry's UK visit confirmed amid 'peace talks' with King Charles

Prince Harry's UK visit confirmed amid 'peace talks' with King Charles
Prince Harry to attend WellChild Awards in the UK without wife Meghan Markle

King Frederik pauses summer trip to mark Nephew Count Nikolai’s birthday

King Frederik pauses summer trip to mark Nephew Count Nikolai’s birthday
Count Nikolai is the eldest of Queen Margrethe II's grandchildren and the son of Prince Joachim

Princess Diana's time capsule unveiled just days before her death anniversary

Princess Diana's time capsule unveiled just days before her death anniversary
The late Princess buried a time capsule at the Great Ormand Street Hospital (GOSH) in London in 1991

Meghan Markle accidentally spills about secret child 'you never heard of’

Meghan Markle accidentally spills about secret child 'you never heard of’
The Duchess of Sussex makes surprising claim about alleged secret child in the second season of 'With Love, Meghan'

King Charles honors Princess Anne’s husband Sir Tim with major promotion

King Charles honors Princess Anne’s husband Sir Tim with major promotion
The Princess Royal and the vice-admiral Sir Timothy Laurence have been married since 1992

Meghan Markle makes new emotional claim about her ‘Sussex’ royal title

Meghan Markle makes new emotional claim about her ‘Sussex’ royal title
Meghan Markle gives jaw-dropping clarification over her surname and Royal Family title

Meghan Markle reminisces first anniversary date with Harry in ‘Old Chapel’

Meghan Markle reminisces first anniversary date with Harry in ‘Old Chapel’
The Duchess of Sussex discussed about the eternity ring that Prince Harry gifted her on the special occasion