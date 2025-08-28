Meghan Markle flaunts her huge wine cellar in ‘With Love, Meghan 2’ new clip

Meghan Markle has given fans a peek inside her impressive wine cellar.
On Thursday, August 18, the Duchess of Sussex took to her official Instagram handle to share a video featuring a compilation of “funniest moments” from her Netflix show With Love, Meghan Season 2 filming.
“Sip happens… Enjoy some of the funniest moments from filming Season 2 of With Love, Meghan on @netflix,” she captioned.
The video opened with the mother of one on what appeared to be a small yacht, storing sea urchins into a storage box.
This was followed by a clip of Spanish-American chef and restaurateur José Andrés complimenting Meghan on one of her kitchen items, saying, “Everybody should have one of those at home,” to which the Duchess gave a surprise reaction, confirming, “You think so?”
As the video progressed, a shot featured Prince Harry’s wife taking one of the guests into her massive wine cellar, flaunting her huge storage.
“Well, don’t threaten me with a good time,” she was seen saying to the guest.
The clip also showed some more of the “funniest” highlights, featuring guests Chrissy Teigen, Heather Dorak, Clare Smyth, Jay Shetty, and Daniel Martin.
Meghan Markle released the first season of her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, in March 2025.
The show’s second season was launched earlier this week on Tuesday, August 26.
Moreover, Meghan’s As Ever wine, Napa Valley Rosé, is one of the best-selling products of her lifestyle brand.