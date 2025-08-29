Home / Royal

Prince William, Princess Kate uphold key rule as they make major move

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set make a move with their kids later this year

Prince William and Princess Kate are said to be firm about keeping their household grounded, reinforcing a key rule at home as they raise Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to move from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge later this year, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Their new Windsor Great Park home is twice the size with eight bedrooms, but William and Kate remain firm on one rule — no live-in staff.

Ingrid Seward, royal biographer and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine revealed the reason behind the decision.

"William and Kate have never wanted live-in staff; I think that’s the modern way," Ingrid said.

She added, "Since William was a little boy, he’s seen all the staff at the late Queen’s homes, and he never wanted that. It’s not something Kate grew up with either."

About the accommodation of William and Kate’s staff, Ingrid said, "They had a housekeeper and a nanny at Kensington Palace, but at Windsor, they have all these little cottages around the big house, which is nicer for the staff, too.”

The arrangement ensures staff are close enough for support, while allowing the family to maintain daily privacy.

Notably, at Kensington Palace, the family had staff on hand, but their 2022 move to Adelaide Cottage marked a shift, no live-in employees.

While they still rely on cleaners, chefs and nannies, staff do not intrude on daily family life.

