Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share exciting news just days before Netflix release

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed new member to their team ahead of Duchess's Netflix show release.
Just days before With Love, Meghan's debut on the streaming giant, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have appointed Meredith Maines as their first chief communications officer.
Maines, who will begin working for the royal couple from March 3, holds a Bachelor’s degrees in English and Music Composition from the Stanford University.
As per Axios, the new chief has also done Master’s in Communications.
After being appointed as the Chief, Maines said she's "honoured" to be partnering with Harry and Meghan.
According to People magazine, Maines expressed, "I'm excited to help them tell their story as entrepreneurs, builders and philanthropists while overseeing all communications for the couple and their ventures."
This exciting update from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex comes a few days after Meghan Markle shared exciting BTS from her Netflix show.