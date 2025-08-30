Denmark's Queen Margrethe marks historic milestone during Aarhus Festival  

Queen Margrethe II of the Danish Royal Family attended the 60th anniversary celebration at Aarhus Festuge Festival.
On Friday, August 29, the 85-year-old monarch stepped out at Aarhus Theatre to celebrate 60 years of her involvement in the royal event, as she has been devotedly attending the festival since 1965.
The Danish Royal Family turned to its official Instagram account to share a rare glimpse of the Queen arriving at the venue to open the festival exclusively.
"According to tradition, Her Majesty Queen Margrethe opened the Aarhus Festuge on Friday evening, which this year can celebrate her 60th anniversary," they stated in the caption.
They continued, "Since the beginning of Aarhus Festival in 1965, Queen Margrethe has attended, and today's opening was also the 60th anniversary of Her Majesty."
"The official opening of the Festugen took place in Aarhus Theatre, where Queen Margrethe as well as Mayor of Aarhus Municipality and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Festugen, Anders Winnerskjold, gave a speech that marked the beginning of ten days of celebration of culture with up to one million visitors and over 1,000 unique events," they concluded.
According to media reports, Her Majesty also delivered a powerful speech during the Aarhus Festuge Festival.
The Aarhus Festival will take place from August 29 to September 7 this year.
It is important to mention that Queen Margrethe II stepped down from the Danish throne on 14 January 2024 after reigning for 52 years since 1972.