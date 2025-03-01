Prince Andrew ex set to leave UK amid Duke's shocking controversies

Prince Andrew's ex-girlfriend is reportedly feeling “deeply shaken” as she contemplates leaving the UK, following a recent incident.
As per GB News, Lady Victoria Hervey, has been left agitated after being mugged in Pimlico on Thursday evening.
A 48-year-old socialite, who had connections with royal family as she dated the disgraced royal in 1999, had her cellphone taken by a thief riding an electric bike
While conversing with Daily Mail, Lady Victoria said, "A guy on an electric bike swiped it out of my hand and sped off with it. It's such a shock".
"I sent the police the new address where it is, but I don't think they were able to enter the flat," she said.
Lady Victoria expressed her frustration, saying, "It's a major inconvenience.”
She also showed her desire to return to the US, "The UK right now is like Biden's America. We are going through the Biden years here right now.”
To note, Prince Andrew’s ex-girlfriend Lady Victoria returned to London in 2022 after living in Los Angeles for two decades.
This report came amid Prince Andrew was named among the more than 100 people named in newly-published legal documents linked to the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.