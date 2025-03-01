Kareena Kapoor Khan achieves new milestone with exciting new role 

Kareena Kapoor Khan has achieved a new milestone as she becomes Fable & Mane's first-ever global ambassador.
The news arrives just before the brand's 5th anniversary, with a unique campaign starring Kareena scheduled to debut in April.
For the campaign, The Buckingham Murders actress exuded elegance in a layered wind-swept hair look combined with minimal makeup.
Speaking about her association with the brand, she said, "I'm drawn to Fable & Mane's commitment to ancient wisdom and modern self-care. Their approach is a simple yet potent symbol of self-love, a reminder to prioritize our inner and outer beauty, and celebrate the richness of our heritage."
On the partnership, the co-founders also shared the excitement, saying, "Kareena truly embodies strength, confidence, and a deep connection to our shared heritage. As founders who grew up inspired by her, this partnership is a dream come true. Together, we aim to inspire individuals worldwide to awaken through rituals and celebrate their inner beauty."
To note, Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to star in several upcoming projects, including Daayra, Singham Again, and a big Pan India film.