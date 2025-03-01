Liam Payne to be honoured at 2025 BRIT Awards ceremony  

Liam Payne will be remembered at the 2025 BRIT Awards ceremony in London.
As reported by The Sun, a heartfelt video featuring the deceased musician will be played on the big screen inside the O2 Arena auditorium during the awards show, where the late singer will be honoured.
The former One Direction singer died in October 2024 after tragically falling from the balcony of his third-floor hotel room in Argentina.
The awards show will be hosted by popular American comedian Jack Whitehall, who will reportedly begin a few tributary lines for the legendary artist.
An insider has shared with the aforementioned outlet that the event’s organisers have created a video package that will demonstrate "how incredible Liam was."
"Jack was a friend of Liam’s and they think it would be fitting for him to introduce the montage, which takes in Liam’s life and career," the tipster stated.
The homage will include footage of Liam's previous superhit musical performances with his former boyband, One Direction.
"It is an incredibly emotional watch but the Brits think what they have created will truly do Liam justice," the source added.
Liam Payne won seven Brit Awards in 2018 and 2019 with One Direction and performed at the ceremony multiple times.
The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 1, 2025.